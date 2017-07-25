Supreme x Louis Vuitton Online Shop Concept (behance.net)
1 hour ago from Dario Ferrando, UX/UI Designer, Branding afficionado
Hi! We are a young studio based in Berlin and as we are getting things off the ground we would also like to start having feedback from the design community. Last months the collab between Supreme and Louis Vuitton launched and since they never had an online shop to sell the products we used our free time to come up with a concept for that. We wanted to experiment with brutalism and very minimal typography, which I think makes the project a bit unusual. Reason why I decided to post it here hoping for constructive feedback or, maybe, starting a conversation on how Swiss/minimal design seems to be coming back a lot these days.
