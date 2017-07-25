About the discussions we are not having. (Brainstorming)
2 hours ago from Renato Castelo, Design Lead at Freeletics
I am curious about your point of view on design topics that go deeper than the tip of the iceberg. What are discussions we should be having as a community but ended up getting shadowed by superficial conversations like hating on dribbble unimportant nonsense (guilty of this one), hating on sweatshirts, hating on latest iOS icons, hating on framer making a video about gradients... you got my point...
I mentor some design students and I would like to trigger discussions about deeper topics with them so I can prepare them for the "real world".
What are the topics you as a designer miss having more points of view and healthy discussions? Would love to get your insights here so I can collect interesting topics to help my students better face reality :)
From the back of my head, I can think about these topics to start:
- the challenge of integrating design to a truly agile process
- how to be a design evangelist in an engineering or marketing driven company
- how to succeed as an introvert designer
- comparing different approaches to design management
