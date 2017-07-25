Bynder Orbit — Secure file sharing and cloud storage (bynder.com)
8 hours ago from Stefka Ivanova, Designer & Developer
Beautiful website.. Would love to see how product comes out.
I like the brightness :)
Love the animations on the page, like a story being told while scrolling down!
Cool!
Great animation. I expected these are videos or animated gifs, but it's actually css animation and scripts. There are some issues with repetitions, but in general it's very well done. Also I subscribed for the product itself, looks like a good deal. 100Gb of storage for free is unbelievable!
Great visuals
