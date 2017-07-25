2 comments

  • Daniel PapeDaniel Pape, 1 hour ago

    Overall I really like this page.

    I like how simple the page is, most of the time on a developer's page I'm just looking for a link to their github page so having that at the top with the codepen and twitter is a good decision.

    Personally, I'm not familiar with any of the places that you have worked so a very short blurb might put those companies in better context.

    Very nice instagram photography too :-)

    0 points
  • Alex CarpenterAlex Carpenter, 11 hours ago

    Realigned my personal site once again. Focused on performance and accessibility. Source code for the site can be found here https://github.com/alexcarpenter/alexcarpenter.me

    0 points