Site Design: alexcarpenter.me (alexcarpenter.me)
11 hours ago from Alex Carpenter, Developer
Overall I really like this page.
I like how simple the page is, most of the time on a developer's page I'm just looking for a link to their github page so having that at the top with the codepen and twitter is a good decision.
Personally, I'm not familiar with any of the places that you have worked so a very short blurb might put those companies in better context.
Very nice instagram photography too :-)
Realigned my personal site once again. Focused on performance and accessibility. Source code for the site can be found here https://github.com/alexcarpenter/alexcarpenter.me
