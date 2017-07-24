Google Images is testing a new image preview
2 hours ago from Aaron D, Director of Design
Gotta be honest, the experience is pretty horrible IMO. The image preview is always a fixed width regardless of the image size or aspect ratio, causing the suggested images to sometimes be more visually dominate than the image you selected. Combine that with the white background overlay, and the visual overload is extremely frustrating and headache inducing.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now