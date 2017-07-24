Mailchimp, hide street address?

3 hours ago from

I know from looking over mailchimp's guidelines you cant hide the address and they sugest some alternative wasy to not show your real address. http://kb.mailchimp.com/accounts/account-setup/alternative-physical-address-ideas

But i just received a email from printfull sent using mailchimp and noticed they have no address listed at the bottom of the email? dose anyone know how they did this?

Im asking for a client who produces music and works from home so really cant list his address we are currently looking into getting a PO Box but its going to be £300ish a year :(

1 comment

  • Jeremiah ShoafJeremiah Shoaf, 1 minute ago

    As far as I know, MailChimp doesn’t verify the address you put in that field. The newsletter you saw probably just deleted the address field. I’ve received some MailChimp newsletters that just put a city or country as the address.

    That said, without a physical address you would be in violation of MailChimp’s policies and the CAN-SPAM Act. Your account would probably be suspended if you got caught.

    Better to just get a PO Box which is what I did.

    0 points