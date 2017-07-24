Mailchimp, hide street address?

I know from looking over mailchimp's guidelines you cant hide the address and they sugest some alternative wasy to not show your real address. http://kb.mailchimp.com/accounts/account-setup/alternative-physical-address-ideas

But i just received a email from printfull sent using mailchimp and noticed they have no address listed at the bottom of the email? dose anyone know how they did this?

Im asking for a client who produces music and works from home so really cant list his address we are currently looking into getting a PO Box but its going to be £300ish a year :(