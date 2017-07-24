What are your top wish-list/feature requests in SketchApp?

It'll be helpful if you shared your wish-list of feature to be there in Sketch App (or even bug-fixes) or suggest any plugin that already does that ( like there's a plugin for color blindness etc..). Or, Share a super cool workaround you came across with community.

Ok.. let me start, versioning is the first thing I wish had been there, a better color management, options for presets and list goes on.. Will be sharing few little tricks shortly.. :)

  • Jaron Pulver, 4 minutes ago

    sketch library. a way to have a library of assets that syncs across different documents. but done right. craft library is horrible and sucks.

