What are some of the best design podcasts to follow?
4 hours ago from Davide Pisauri, UX designer
What are some of the best design podcasts to follow?
4 hours ago from Davide Pisauri, UX designer
What are some of the best design podcasts to follow?
Design Details - https://spec.fm/podcasts/design-details
I enjoy Layout as well
Adventures in Design is pretty cool. They interview designers and talk a lot of shit. Payed portion of the show has slideshow and exclusive tips.
shameless plug for a design podcast I host called Dissection, we've interviewed some pretty fascinating designers and we get the back story on one of their favorite projects - http://dissection.jkdesign.com
How I built this from NPR is really great - it's more about how ideas began but design is definitely an aspect of that!
Did an article on that a few months back: http://ddtomorrow.com/podcasts-for-designers-developers/ hope that's helpful!
One of my favourite podcasts ever: http://www.travandlos.com/
Not all design related but great overall
In my design podcast folder is:
Discussion show mainly about web/app product design hosted by Kevin Clark (Shopify) & Rafael Conde (Netlify) layout.fm
A documentary/interview style show about the thought process behind iconic designs hosted by Roman Mars. 99percentinvisible.org
Not strictly design but recently I’ve been enjoying Code Breaker and How I Built This.
Design Review: http://www.designreviewpodcast.com/
Boagworld - https://boagworld.com/show/
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now