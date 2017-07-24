best design podcasts to follow
1 hour ago from Davide Pisauri, UX designer
Which are the best design podcasts about design to follow?
1 hour ago from Davide Pisauri, UX designer
Which are the best design podcasts about design to follow?
Design Details - https://spec.fm/podcasts/design-details
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now