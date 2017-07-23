I need some constructive criticism on my new website :) (ordergroup.pl)
2 hours ago from Karol Oponowicz, Head of Design at Order Group
I see what you did there :)
Weight of the font on the splash screen (first thing you see) is too thin and not consistent with other fonts used. Viewing on mobile, might differ on desktop.
Logos are good but unless they link to a project they're just fluff. This not only applies to clients but also technology used.
Just OK. Nothing that original. The first slide background is a bit annoying but generally - just a typical website : ) Another annoying thing is sliding through multiple screens. WHYYY? And IMO the top bar should stay pinned. Oh, another one: Contact doesn't scroll to the form, it scrolls under it - looks broken and strange.
Just some thoughts off-the-cuff, feel free to ignore them!
I'd consider ditching the "take a look at our projects" row in the design (just the white section with text). It's a little jarring to me for some reason. I think it potentially might flow smoother going right into the client work. Since you are an agency, I think it makes sense what's happening. If you absolutely have to, put a simple "CASE STUDY" or something in small text right above each project name.
I love the thought/detail in making the header section always fit in the browser window before scrolling (even in real-time when re-sizing!!!). I do have a couple concerns though. First, the Matrix effect is a little distracting to me for some reason. I'm not sure why, I see TONS of sites with video going on in a similar fashion. Maybe it's the color? Maybe it's because it's not emotional? Secondly, the only disadvantage of filling the entire space is that it's not immediately obvious there is a lot of solid content once you scroll! I'd at a minimum consider adding a "more" or down arrow at the bottom of they area to tease that more content awaits!
I'd always have the solid-background version of the nav bar... it's really weird to me to see animations happening behind the navigation and your logo. It actually makes it less obvious.
The guy at the bottom next to the"project" form feels stock (not sure if is). I'd take the time and do something personal here... group shot or something fun. Make it personal... put a face to the company.
As a whole I really dig the color scheme and the vibe the site exudes. It's simple with enough "texture" that makes it feel nice. Nice work.
Take care!
Thank you very much :)
