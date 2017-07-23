Code art / text generator help
2 hours ago from Clayton Needham, Graphic Designer
Hi I'm looking for examples/links to cool artistic code art. More specifically, something you'd enter text into and it would generate an art work from the letter you've entered. Almost like a glorified meme generator but something more fine art and psychedelic. Any help would be appreciated!
Thanks
