Mr Robot Season 3 marketing is at it again (e-corp-usa.com)
5 hours ago from oli ingram, Digital Designer at Thin Martian
So freaking stupid to not display the video outside the USA...
IT'S GLOBAL FOLKS
STOP IT
SHIT
There's also a fake advert which links to another site: http://www.red-wheelbarrow.com/ and in the source code: http://imgur.com/a/xbq6a
