Tips for young designers?
6 hours ago from Conner Sinclair, Freelance Graphic Designer
I'm a young designer, wanting to become the best I can be. My dream is to open my own design studio. What tips could you guys give me to achieve my goals?
This is super open-ended and we could chat for hours about this. So, I'll toss a couple quick ones at you now and add more later if I can:
1) Look for full-time opportunities that will benefit you in the long-game. I'd recommend that you set timeframe from now until you open your own studio.That's your goalpost. Let's say it's 10 years. Now aim to land full-time jobs that will help you towards that goal.
Choose jobs and freelance with that always in mind... "how will this help me learn and progress to meet my goal?". At first, the kind of jobs may not seem glamorous, but teach you a ton. Maybe it's production design. Doing that for a year or 2 will jump-start your networking pool, teach you what it's really like to grind on something, and a little about politics. It will usually have you touching a lot of different things too. Move steadily up to roles with more face-time, more responsibility, etc.
2) Networking. This is everything. The more people you know, that like the work you've done, etc will make life far easier in terms of freelance, full-time opportunities, AND your goal to have your own agency. I know more than a few guys that worked at a few agencies and finally went out on their own... their connection pool is amazing. They already had contracts lined up BEFORE quitting the day jobs. Build that rep, work on anything that may build new relationships, etc
I've said it before on here... I have literally done Powerpoint designs for CEOs in the past. Every single one of them has then referred me to another company or another CEO. I've landed some cool work because of that willingness to help someone like that out. I've turned down opportunities too, but as I said above... think of your goalpost - your long game. Will doing a silly banner campaign put a cool company into your rolodex? Will a simple email design build a ton of long-term projects for that startup in a year or so when they get millions in funding? Not everything you do needs to be portfolio worthy - and sometimes you'll get work you can't show anyways because of NDAs - but the connections you build can sometimes be just as, if not more, valuable.
Good luck and never quit!
Thank you so much! This will help me a tone!
This is good advice. Definitely a smart idea to keep your long term goals in mind, and be as helpful as you can to as many people as you can (yep, just paraphrasing).
I’d also add that opening your own studio means running a business. That has its own challenges and things you’ll need to learn. The business and networking side might dictate your chance of success more than your actual design skills, so it’s worth paying some attention to that as well.
Get older.
dont do it at first, get some networking first, then get some regular clients, and after that, do it! i just gave you this advice to make it sustainable, or after one year youll close it because you cant live from it ;)
Thanks man!
