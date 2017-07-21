89 Sooo I tried "Flow" from Dan Ross 4 hours ago from Joacim Nilsson, Lead designer & Front End Developer at SpotinLink to the font http://danross.co/flow/This is what it looks like in Sublime.See full imageLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now