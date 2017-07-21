Vector icon speed runs (imgur.com)
3 hours ago from Marc Edwards, Founder at Bjango
3 hours ago from Marc Edwards, Founder at Bjango
So happy to see those Breath of the Wild ones in there!
There’s more of those coming, if I can figure out a good way to draw korok seeds. I might attempt the divine beast icons, too. They look pretty difficult for a speed run though! Trying to get these things done in a single take can be pretty stressful.
Great stuff Marc! Thanks for sharing
Over the past few months, I’ve been challenging myself to find the quickest way to create some common and not so common icons. All the icon speed runs I’ve created so far are in this Imgur album as GIFs.
Many of the GIFs have notes about the techniques used, but feel free to ask me anything about them. I also plan to write up some of the more complex icons as separate articles, if I get some spare time.
I’m up to 56 images in that album. Hoping to get to 100 at least.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now