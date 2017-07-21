4 comments

  • Jason MJason M, 2 minutes ago

    So happy to see those Breath of the Wild ones in there!

    • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, a minute ago

      There’s more of those coming, if I can figure out a good way to draw korok seeds. I might attempt the divine beast icons, too. They look pretty difficult for a speed run though! Trying to get these things done in a single take can be pretty stressful.

  • Matt RintoulMatt Rintoul, 1 minute ago

    Great stuff Marc! Thanks for sharing

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 2 hours ago

    Over the past few months, I’ve been challenging myself to find the quickest way to create some common and not so common icons. All the icon speed runs I’ve created so far are in this Imgur album as GIFs.

    Many of the GIFs have notes about the techniques used, but feel free to ask me anything about them. I also plan to write up some of the more complex icons as separate articles, if I get some spare time.

    I’m up to 56 images in that album. Hoping to get to 100 at least.

