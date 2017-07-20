ASK DN: Do you contribute to retirement funds?
19 hours ago from Art Vandelay, Latex Salesman - Vandelay Industries
As the title said: Do you contribute to retirement funds?
If so, what kind? how much? How interested are you in that kind of stuff?
That's a great question. I wonder what other's are doing, especially the ones outside of US.
As someone who's based in (almost) a third world country, working remotely and doing design consulting with different clients, I have a hard time trusting the government.
What I decided to do is invest into real estate and live off of 5-10% return. Stocks sound interesting as well, but real estate first.
Absolutely. I also invest in stocks a little on the side.
If your company matches at any amount, you need to at least put enough into it to max that match. It's literally free money. If you were at a company for 3 years with 5% match and took advantage of it... at retirement it could have tens-of-thousands of dollars of money they gave you for nothing because of compound interest.
The withdrawal is also pre-tax (unless you Roth it), which means if you set aside 10% of your paycheck, it will actually only reduce your take-home by like 5%.
As you get older and into higher tax brackets, it helps a ton to put as much as you can into a 401K (you're still technically getting all of your money, but the government is only taxing you the part of it after the 401K is set aside). You pay taxes on the back-end, but you can research how different 401K plans work. Most companies can give you contact info to their plan administrator too... who can help you get started.
