Tom Reinert, 1 hour ago
I like it, the design fits the message.
I think you can work on your claim ("Perhaps the worlds..."). It can be stronger by making a promise to the reader or telling them why they should use it. (Like invision says: "DESIGN BETTER. FASTER. TOGETHER." instad of "The worlds best prototyping tool.")
Also, the screen-capture is a little too fast. It feels rushed and it's hard to follow the functionality. Maybe reduce it to the core function, displaying key benefits.
A tiny, tiny splash of colour wouldn't hurt.
Maybe include a call to action in the header.
Cenk Özbakır, 2 minutes ago
That makes sense … a proper slogan might work better. I’ll try to come up with one. Thanks!
Cenk Özbakır, 1 minute ago
Speaking of colour, what do you think of the greenish colour that the buttons have now? Do you think a different colour might work better?
Benjamin Rogers, 23 minutes ago
Some quick thoughts:
The animation moves too quick. I have no idea what'a going on. I honestly had a hard time understanding what the product did until I scrolled down to the features. I'd highly recommend slowing the animation 50%... give people time to digest what's happening.
I think you need some kind of branding or identity to help breathe a little life into the site (and the product). There's no emotional "feels" at all, so it comes off as a bit to clinical - or fly-by-night. If you want to charge people for a service, put time in creating a brand or identity they can associate with the $$ they spend.
Instead of getting wordy with the features, I'd consider flipping things around and focusing more on the BENEFITS. Features are a list of things the product can do... but speaking to how the product benefits someone is what opens wallets.
Be careful with the school/institution logos. It's looks an awful lot like an endorsement or that they are a client. Feels shady. I'd rather see quotes from actual users instead. Right now, this is similar to you putting a Nike, Under Amour, J.Crew and TOMS logo there and saying "used by people who wear these clothes".
Good luck.
Cenk Özbakır, 2 minutes ago
I hear you on the animation, I’m working on slowing it down. Thanks for the other points too
Ken M (No, not that one), 3 minutes ago
More feedback here from a couple of weeks ago when you posted about this: https://www.designernews.co/stories/85250-a-service-i-loved-was-sold-and-became-unbearable-so-i-built-my-own
Pedro Pinto, 1 minute ago
I think you should make some a/b tests with the call to action, some ideas: - Put one call to action before the feature area - Simplifying the CTA copy (Start your free trial) and mention the 14 days in other area - Change the order: first the CTA and after the copy "Citationsy costs $1 / month and does...."
