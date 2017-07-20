SLICE PSD to WordPress

Before going through further details lets explore through some bits of information about PSD and WordPress :-

PSD

PSD is Photoshop’s native file format, sometimes it’s called PDD. PSD or PDD is a widely accepted file format. PSD supports all available image modes (Bitmap, Grayscale, Duotone, Indexed Color, RGB, CMYK, Lab, and Multichannel).PSD offers a unique feature – it supports layers while every other format must be flattened on export. Saving as layered images is quite handy as it allows to edit different parts of an image at a later date far easier.

WordPress

WordPress first appeared in 2003 as a joint effort between Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little to create a fork of b2.Christine Selleck Tremoulet, a friend of Mullenweg, suggested the name ‘WordPress’. WordPress is an Open Source blogging tool and a content management system (CMS) based on PHP and MySQL. It has many features including a plug-in architecture and a template system.

In the present time, getting a feature rich website is a necessity, instead of waiting time on the website, your need for a feature rich and highly welcoming website can be out rightly fulfilled by PSD to WordPress Conversions.

When you convert PSD to Worpress, you actually change the look of the website and acquire a unique looking website, based solely upon the design file of your choice. The most important features that you receive from PSD to WordPress conversion is that the website becomes really unique and hence you are able to offer to online users, something unique and impressive.

Other than that, when you hire a professional firm to convert PSD to WordPress, you avail yourself the following benefits:

SEO – WordPress any way is a 100% search engine friendly solution but proper semantic coding is conducted and it is ensured that the website is completely search engine optimized.

Pixel perfection- A professional web design and development will ensure that the final look of the website is as close to the design file as possible. The aesthetics of the design file are conserved during the conversion.

Cross browser compatibility- The code is tested across various browsers to ensure that the website is fully functional at different web browsers like IE, Chrome, Mozilla, Safari etc.

W3C validation- It is the ultimate standard to guage the performance of the website. W3C validation is essential for the smooth functioning of the website in the long run.

