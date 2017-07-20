Learn To Code & Take Charge Of Your Career with The IRON YARD (thundernerdshoo.com)
3 hours ago from Frederick Weiss, Creative Director
3 hours ago from Frederick Weiss, Creative Director
Watch: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0
• Meet the the Iron Yard team : https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=31s
• Who is the Iron Yard for?: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=5m33s
• The Iron Yard has a 90% success rate for students in the first 3 months: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=9m20s
• What technologies will you learn at the Iron Yard: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=17m13s
• What is the Iron Yard experience like?: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=21m36s
• Free kids classes at the Iron Yard: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=30m57s
• The Iron Yard offers technology-focused Corporate Training solutions tailored to your business needs: https://youtu.be/zS3X_Ajrqo0?t=36m17s
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now