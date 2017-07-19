10 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 14 minutes ago

    Been using since beta release. It's actually really fun to use besides all the other benefits. I also like not digging through the Finder. I'm a very organized kind of person with my files and naming, and this just brings that to the next level for me.

  • Andrew RichardsonAndrew Richardson, 6 minutes ago

    Version control for designers is really awesome but is it $21 dollars a month awesome? For development version control ranges from free to <$10 per user. It feels wildly expensive for the scope of the problem it solves.

  • Dima B, 1 hour ago

    Is 2017 really a year of version control apps for designers? What happened so that everyone started developing them? Should designers control versions lol?

    • Elliott ReganElliott Regan, a minute ago

      I wonder if LayerVault was ahead of its time, or if this next wave of similar products will see the same fate. Great idea, but for whatever reason, it didn't work out.

    • Anas MaharbanAnas Maharban, 1 minute ago

      lol..

      it seems like it is, so far we have Abstract , Kactus and Plant. All 3 supporting Sketch..

    • Jake MauerJake Mauer, 17 minutes ago

      I think, at least in the case of Sketch, it probably had something to do with them changing their file format to proper JSON which is easier to diff. I just signed up for Abstract and just found out about Kactus so I need to see how these tools work in practice.

  • yuval keshtcher, 1 hour ago

    Sweet!

