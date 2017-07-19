Git for designers is here – Meet Abstract (Video & explainer GIFs inside) (hackingui.com)
1 hour ago from Sagi Shrieber, Co-founder of HackingUI.com, Creator of the Side Project Accelerator
Been using since beta release. It's actually really fun to use besides all the other benefits. I also like not digging through the Finder. I'm a very organized kind of person with my files and naming, and this just brings that to the next level for me.
I had never felt so confident about version and change control in a design project :)
Version control for designers is really awesome but is it $21 dollars a month awesome? For development version control ranges from free to <$10 per user. It feels wildly expensive for the scope of the problem it solves.
We use it because it saves our design team a lot of time. The ROI is positive.
Is 2017 really a year of version control apps for designers? What happened so that everyone started developing them? Should designers control versions lol?
I wonder if LayerVault was ahead of its time, or if this next wave of similar products will see the same fate. Great idea, but for whatever reason, it didn't work out.
I think, at least in the case of Sketch, it probably had something to do with them changing their file format to proper JSON which is easier to diff. I just signed up for Abstract and just found out about Kactus so I need to see how these tools work in practice.
Awesome, wonder how Kaktus is like
Sweet!
