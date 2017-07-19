Is it just me or has Accessibility been taken much more seriously lately?
2 hours ago from Jonas S, Digital Director
– Do more and more companies try to develop digital products that follow accessibility standards nowadays?
I think there's more awareness and on the developer end, it's easier to throw basic a11y testing into your linting tools now than it was to test for it like 5 years ago. I personally don't work on any React JS projects without React a11y included.
