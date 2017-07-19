How do I describe content strategy to a large, multi-part organization?
1 hour ago from Kurt Madsen, UX
This may not be strictly design related, but I'm giving it a go.
I'm trying to write up a good explanation of content strategy—what it is, how it's done, what it entails, etc.—for a large organization. Historically, each product or department has approached content development and publishing somewhat independently, but the organization is feeling the need for a more centralized strategy.
The problem I'm running into is that Content Strategy (as a proper-noun discipline) entails so many distinct and interrelated facets: - product management - editorial style guides - content types and design templates - coordinated publishing calendars - campaign and marketing plans - messaging strategy and positioning - etc.
In all honesty, the breadth of what's needed is overwhelming.
Anyone have any good advice on how to craft such a large proposal?
