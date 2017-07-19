introducing Supernova - Turn Sketch designs into native mobile apps in minutes

Hello fellow designers (and developers),

I am Jiri, the CEO of Supernova. We are super excited to show what we've been working on for last 2 years.

Supernova aims to bridge the gap between developers and designers by automating the conversion of the Sketch mobile designs to the native mobile UI. It is currently capable of handling almost any mobile design that does not have some super-specialized UI.

The goal of Supernova is to help create pixel-perfect designs by automating the UI work that otherwise has to be created by hand - making it error prone and somehow boring after you've done a lot of the apps.

We are working heavily on making it to a platform that will allow not only developers but also the designers to make the apps - for now, at least the UI part, effectively offloading some work from the developers, if the need is there (I worked with a lot of startups in the past, any help to developers is always welcome).

You are read our introductory article on Medium: https://medium.com/@appsupernova/introducing-supernova-for-sketch-f92674171f7e

And we are currently no.1 on Product Hunt! https://www.producthunt.com/posts/supernova where we are responding to every question. I would like to do the same here - please AMA and don't hesitate to download the Supernova - it is free :)

  • Al LuccaAl Lucca, 21 minutes ago

    hi Jiri, I was actually just checking your website. Congrats on the lunch! Question, I watched the video, the flow looks simple, you import a Sketch file into Supernova and "code it", but how is the transition in between supernova and xCode? Do you export a file? Not sure this was clear on the video. Tks!

    • Jiri TrecakJiri Trecak, 14 minutes ago

      Hello Al!,

      Thank you :) The export work very simply - when you are done "coding it" as you said, you select platform (for now, iOS and Android, with React Native support coming soon) and it will export XCode / Android Project, resources (images, fonts), UI (storyboards, XMLs) and the UI code if needed, and you can simply work on it further as a developer - it does not interrupt the flow in any way, just decreases time needed to build the first part (UI).

      For the designers I think it is important to note that at this point, you are not able to build entire app - you still need to code the "guts" - network and such, yourself. But our goal is to automate the rest, and allow the designers to do it themselves (at least to some extend)

      • Al LuccaAl Lucca, 3 minutes ago

        So, for designers, the real value is to cut one (very important) step out of the developers time, which is basically rebuilding the interface into xCode? Does that make sense?

        • Jiri TrecakJiri Trecak, a minute ago

          For now, yes - we will also be enabling the "simulator" feature soon, so as a designer you can test it on a real device before you hand it over to the developer - and yes, you can hand over finished UI if you choose to :)

