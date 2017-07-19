introducing Supernova - Turn Sketch designs into native mobile apps in minutes

Hello fellow designers (and developers),

I am Jiri, the CEO of Supernova. We are super excited to show what we've been working on for last 2 years.

Supernova aims to bridge the gap between developers and designers by automating the conversion of the Sketch mobile designs to the native mobile UI. It is currently capable of handling almost any mobile design that does not have some super-specialized UI.

The goal of Supernova is to help create pixel-perfect designs by automating the UI work that otherwise has to be created by hand - making it error prone and somehow boring after you've done a lot of the apps.

We are working heavily on making it to a platform that will allow not only developers but also the designers to make the apps - for now, at least the UI part, effectively offloading some work from the developers, if the need is there (I worked with a lot of startups in the past, any help to developers is always welcome).

You are read our introductory article on Medium: https://medium.com/@appsupernova/introducing-supernova-for-sketch-f92674171f7e

And we are currently no.1 on Product Hunt! https://www.producthunt.com/posts/supernova where we are responding to every question. I would like to do the same here - please AMA and don't hesitate to download the Supernova - it is free :)