Site Redesign: Pentagram (pentagram.com)
1 hour ago from Teodorik Mensl
1 hour ago from Teodorik Mensl
A great body of work. Personally, not a fan of the site design. Especially the slider. Those transitions are quite jarring.
Homepage is pretty standard, nice and clean. Case study pages and the news section are nice. Does what it has to do really.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now