Is there any popular UI/UX magazine?
4 hours ago from Wojciech Zieliński, UI/UX Designer
So I wanted to find some good online/offline magazine about UI/UX Design. I remember that smashing magazine was popular at some point but right now it looks like they are not catching up with new stuff (photoshop and fireworks in graphic design section). Right now we only have publications on medium or am I wrong?
