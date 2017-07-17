Send me problems, not wireframes (medium.com)
3 hours ago from Ariel Verber, Product Designer
I see what you're getting at, but I don't 100% agree. More often than not (in my experience, at least), clients have a lot of difficulty articulating their needs and problems. Getting a wireframe at the outset usually cuts out a lot of unproductive back-and-forth and gets everyone to the solution more quickly.
That said, this only works if everyone is operating under the understanding that the wireframes are only suggestions and that you, the designer, will be interpreting them and modifying them appropriately based on the business needs. To your point, though, a lot of clients don't operate that way and just want you take what they've made and make it "nice".
I agree. Using their scenario of the napkin. The architect gets the sense of the size and priority of each room, which starts the conversation from point B rather then A.
My take of the article is about communication. If you tossed the client's idea on a designer desk and say give me 3 ideas at the end of the day with no context... thats were you get the pretty but pointless solutions. Sadly, you are right I have many clients that just want to make it "nice" and quick.
I don't agree at all.
You are not smarter than your customers, and you don't know the problem as much as they do. When a client sketches he can show you critical problems that you didn't see in the first place. That's what workshops, design sprint, and similar techniques are for.
Hi giulio. Thanks for taking the time to comment.
I agree with what you said. If as a client you run a design sprint with your designer, without skipping any part - that's great. I'm talking about cases where the 'sprint' is held only in a client/PM's head, takes a few minutes basically, and the designer is being shared with the results of it.
Yes, it's an unprofessional design process, but from my experience this happens way more than it should, which is why I felt the urge to express this problem and hopefully make some PMs think 'maybe I should improve the way I deliver tasks', and designers think 'maybe I should be more involved in the thinking part'.
