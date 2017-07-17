Finally I'm making this plugin public. Sketch material plugin allows you to create material components easily with in sketch.

This plugin is widely used with in Google and hope this will help other designers as well.

You can also watch a demo here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnB5SIbwE40

You can download it here https://websiddu.github.io/sketch-material/

Currently it supports,

Forms Chips Tables Icons Tooltips Buttons Shadows Typography Dialogs Snackbars

Please leave your feedback!