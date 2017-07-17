Sketch Material – Generate material components with ease
2 hours ago from Siddhartha Gudipati, Designer
Finally I'm making this plugin public. Sketch material plugin allows you to create material components easily with in sketch.
This plugin is widely used with in Google and hope this will help other designers as well.
You can also watch a demo here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnB5SIbwE40
You can download it here https://websiddu.github.io/sketch-material/
Currently it supports,
- Forms
- Chips
- Tables
- Icons
- Tooltips
- Buttons
- Shadows
- Typography
- Dialogs
- Snackbars
Please leave your feedback!
