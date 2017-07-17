Flow, a typeface built for wireframing (danross.co)
2 hours ago from Dan Ross, UX Designer @ Shopify
This is actually a pretty good idea. Thanks :)
Do you have any examples of how this would be used?
Flow should be used to style placeholder content. Here's a quick gif:
Thank you. I appreciate you taking the time to make something and share it.
I personally tend to find that the actual text content is be the most critically important part of a wireframe. Without it, I'd say you're just doing very low-fidelity visual design not wireframing.
I can see it could be useful for loading/empty states in UI though.
Hey everyone, I'm Dan.
I'm a designer from Australia, now living in Canada. Design tools are my passion, and I wanted to share my latest project with you.
Flow is a typeface built for wireframing. The font comes in three weights – circular, rounded and block. It’s a little project I’ve been working on, and I'd love for you to take a look.
Designing with real content is important, but sometimes we need something more abstract. Flow aims to provide an efficient and flexible way to create abstracted/placeholder content in your designs.
