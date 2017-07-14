How to become a better designer
1 hour ago from Pablo Stanley, Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv
Not bashing on anyone!
Kinda making fun of myself, actually. I have committed the sins the comic points out—I have written medium posts, recorded videos, and given talks that are maybe not too useful for other designers. Sorry :)
