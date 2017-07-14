From Full-Time To Freelancing: How To Prepare Financially (100kfreelancing.com)
10 minutes ago from Chris Hawkins, Founder, Cogeian Systems
10 minutes ago from Chris Hawkins, Founder, Cogeian Systems
Hey! Chris here. I'm the interviewer.
"How do I leave my day job and start freelancing?" is one of the most common questions I receive, but I rarely, if ever, address freelance start-up issues; most of my writing and podcasting is aimed at those who have some traction.
This week, that all changed. I invited my pal Josh Doody - salary negotiation consultant and career coach - to help me lay out a plan that will allow aspiring freelancers to use their day job as seed-funding for their freelancing start-up.
We cover things like how to get a raise (and keep the extra money!), how much money you need to save, when to start taking clients, and the most often-asked question of all, "how soon can I quit my job?" (hint: not as soon as you think).
Anyway, I know a lot of the folks here aspire to freelance, so if you have any questions about the episode, or about the topic in general, post 'em up and I'll do my best to answer.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now