How do you manage your colours?
2 hours ago from Alexandru Năstase, Senior Visual Designer & Art Director @ anodpixels.com
in what do you manage your colour schemes for projects? in what do you keep them? Do you keep the offline as .ASE files or are you dependable on a online service?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now