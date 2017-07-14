PSA— snapshot your websites (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Chang Wang, Frontend Architect
Damn I've wanted something like this forever. The best I've come up with has been sitesucker and hosting it somewhere new myself. This is awesome and I wish I had it before
I do wish it had a sitesucker-type feature though, where it could crawl the site and save everything for smaller sites.
