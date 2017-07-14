How do you build out Dribbble followers/audience?

I find it very hard to start kinda like getting noticed, I believe my shots are not bad (or at least that's my opinion). The most popular shots are by teams who have over a four digit number in followers and I'm only yet at 20.

What are some tips to do, or is it just like with everything, the start is very hard and after that everything will follow? Also what's the best time to post shots, I've found out that the best times are a bit after noon (I'm from Europe) as the folks in USA wake up and people here eat.

Sorry if this posts sounds a bit selfish or a 'yammer'.