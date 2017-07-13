Ask DN: Best way to visualize traffic funnels?

Hey DN!

We're currently improving the way we measure traffic in the project I'm working on, and want better funnel visualization.

Any suggestions on the best tools for this? Google Analytics is a mess, and Hotjar doesn't work the way it should (at least for me)...

Happy to hear how you folks do these kind of measurements :)