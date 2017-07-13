Ask DN: Best way to visualize traffic funnels?
1 hour ago from Daniel Fosco, Product Designer at VTEX
Hey DN!
We're currently improving the way we measure traffic in the project I'm working on, and want better funnel visualization.
Any suggestions on the best tools for this? Google Analytics is a mess, and Hotjar doesn't work the way it should (at least for me)...
Happy to hear how you folks do these kind of measurements :)
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now