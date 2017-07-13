1 comment

  • Pedro Pimenta, 1 minute ago

    I do not agree.

    I get the feeling that he is comparing making someting beautiful with making something ugly and that's not what "Function first" means.

    I think he misses the point. We all want everything to be beautiful, but form really does need to follow function.

    I'll always prefer an ugly tool that works that a pretty tool that doesn't work. But hey, that's my opinion.

    (The author also doesn't leave room for a middle term)

