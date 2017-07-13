Fuck function. Lets make design pretty again. (medium.com)
5 hours ago from Eden Vidal, Product Designer
I do not agree.
I get the feeling that he is comparing making someting beautiful with making something ugly and that's not what "Function first" means.
I think he misses the point. We all want everything to be beautiful, but form really does need to follow function.
(The author also doesn't leave room for a middle term)
