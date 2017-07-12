23 Portfolio: Looking for feedback on personal/freelance website for branding work (kylerbkl.me)2 hours ago from Kyle Arbuckle, Quality Branding FreelancerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now