Ask DN: How do you handle mood shifts?
42 minutes ago from Onur Senture, Design Lead @ PrimeTek.com.tr / Co-founder @ Orkestra.co
As a creative human-being, the hardest thing in my life is sudden mood shifts. I sometimes feel really good and can be super productive and fast. On the other hand, it's really hard to concentrate on anything sometimes. It's like a sinus curve.
My question is, if you experience something similar, how do you handle this situations? What's your strategy?
