Ask DN: How do you handle mood shifts?

42 minutes ago from , Design Lead @ PrimeTek.com.tr / Co-founder @ Orkestra.co

As a creative human-being, the hardest thing in my life is sudden mood shifts. I sometimes feel really good and can be super productive and fast. On the other hand, it's really hard to concentrate on anything sometimes. It's like a sinus curve.

My question is, if you experience something similar, how do you handle this situations? What's your strategy?