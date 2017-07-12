Anyone read or rate David Evans new book 'Bottlenecks: Aligning UX Design with User Psychology'?
42 minutes ago from Cody Iddings, Sr. Product/UX Designer at Trade Me
Just saw it in Amazon, looks quite new and pretty good but I don't know much about the author or the book and thought I'd ask the community.
Bottlenecks: Aligning UX Design with User Psychology https://www.amazon.com/Bottlenecks-Aligning-Design-User-Psychology/dp/1484225791
