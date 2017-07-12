2 comments

  • Nitish Hooda, 2 minutes ago

    And weather apps?

    0 points
  • Renato Castelo, 1 hour ago

    I am super curious on why so many "pro" designers on dribbble have some sort of reinterpretation of this same UI? It just feels so random and empty as a design problem...

    I am not against visual design explorations but is super curious that, from all things you can explore, so many people choose "designing" a nike shoe popup.

    Anyone can guess why this happens? Is it simply some sort of bandwagon effect?

    0 points