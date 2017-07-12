What is it with dribbble and nike shoe UIs? (twitter.com)
1 hour ago from Renato Castelo, Design Lead at Freeletics
1 hour ago from Renato Castelo, Design Lead at Freeletics
And weather apps?
I am super curious on why so many "pro" designers on dribbble have some sort of reinterpretation of this same UI? It just feels so random and empty as a design problem...
I am not against visual design explorations but is super curious that, from all things you can explore, so many people choose "designing" a nike shoe popup.
Anyone can guess why this happens? Is it simply some sort of bandwagon effect?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now