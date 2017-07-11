Question: Starting a large scale application design in Sketch. What articles, tips or videos do you have for effectively using symbols?

As a shop, we've used Sketch for years, but have never been too reliant on symbols. In older versions of Sketch, they weren't as useful but we want to change that for this project. I'm looking for any advice, tips, articles or videos on best ways to think about symbols for large projects and reuse as many components/styles as possible.

Not sure if possible with the current version of Sketch, but I'd love if a base file of colors and fonts and affect all the way out to interface components.

Thanks so much for the help.