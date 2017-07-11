Question: Starting a large scale application design in Sketch. What articles, tips or videos do you have for effectively using symbols?

1 hour ago from , Partner at Emerson Stone

As a shop, we've used Sketch for years, but have never been too reliant on symbols. In older versions of Sketch, they weren't as useful but we want to change that for this project. I'm looking for any advice, tips, articles or videos on best ways to think about symbols for large projects and reuse as many components/styles as possible.

Not sure if possible with the current version of Sketch, but I'd love if a base file of colors and fonts and affect all the way out to interface components.

Thanks so much for the help.

  • Jeff Szpak, 1 hour ago

    Check out anything from the guys at UX Power Tools. By far the best use of Sketch symbols that I've seen. They have a ton of great articles on their Medium channel too.

    • Andy StoneAndy Stone, 3 minutes ago

      Oh man, that system looks great. I just bought both of their templates so we can dig around and understand how everything was structured. Thanks for the tip!

