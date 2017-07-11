Sketch Inspector: Making it wider?
2 hours ago from Sarah Wolfsont, Product Designer
Is there any way to adjust the width of the inspector panel? With the Craft plugin on or off, I can't seem to stretch it. I'm using lots of nested symbols and it would be really sweet to see the actual labels on there.
