Abstract (goabstract.com)
1 hour ago from Aaron S, Product Designer
1 hour ago from Aaron S, Product Designer
That footer:
Also, should designers git?
Greatest application of a CSS animation ever?
So excited to dig into this. I'm a sole designer, but I'm hoping this could help me keep my stuff archived better (vs. zipping up old versions & iterations, time stamping, etc.)
Did you realize, that you're the champion?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now