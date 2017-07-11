Pretty Pixels vs. Functional Design (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Djordje Vanjek, Product Designer
2 hours ago from Djordje Vanjek, Product Designer
You see the thing with those guys taking selfies in the gym is that typically they are in good shape or else the selfies wouldn't look any good. Similar to those "pretty pixel" designers on Dribbble or Behance, they are good designers and are flexing their design muscles in a way they know people will appreciate them. I can get behind the idea of another venue to display usable content but just like Instagram isn't a community for photographers to display the best photography, these tools aren't for displaying the best experiences. Instead, they are tools to display shots of stuff you are working on and you think other people would enjoy looking at.
The best part of the article is your link to dribbble with an animated gif & zero substance. I'm not trying to sound harsh here, and I get that you're working on an project that you believe is going to be incredibly functional it's just like everyone else on the platform you are showing a snippet or current state of an idea that you're working on.
How functional is the object we're using to beat this dead horse
(Posted this comment on Medium but I would like to continue the discussion here)
While I like the idea behind the article (not that is novelty, but I tend to agree with what you say) I feel the article is so short, it ends up abruptly without giving much examples or “proof” about what you’re talking about. And I also started to think that this a common trend: use Medium to post short articles instead of using Twitter, without adding much context and without providing much content.
Even the link you posted about the Yachteo project took me to a dribbble post where there’s no clue or indication about what you’re talking here.
Again, the idea behind the article might seem correct but I felt a bit like reading it added no value to the points being discussed there.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now