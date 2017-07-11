Meet Nucleo 2 - Icon Organizer & Icon Library (nucleoapp.com)
1 hour ago from Sebastiano Guerriero, Founder at Amber Creative Lab
Hi everyone! We're thrilled to introduce Nucleo v2! We've delivered a new design, a cross platform app, the possibility to import your own icons, a custom font generator, team management tools and much more!
In case you want to read more about the work behind Nucleo 2: https://blog.nucleoapp.com/introducing-nucleo-2-ef5aac8ca3d9
Any feedback is welcome!
