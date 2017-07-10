At a bit of a crossroads...

2 hours ago from , Creatix Online Marketing

Hey everyone,

I'm at a bit of a crossroads, and wanted to hear your thoughts on something. I've been freelancing/consulting as a designer/developer throughout college, and I graduated a month ago, I'm looking to go in-house at either a product team or agency (I prefer product because I love continuous improvement of one things vs quickly moving on to the next thing.) mainly for the stable income and benefits (I'm turning 26 soon as will lose benefits through my dad's employer).

The big decision in my mind is that I don't know whether I should work as a product designer or a front-end developer. Since my current body of design work is for small businesses, I'll need to redo my portfolio if I'm going to the design route, or do more dev projects and put them on my github profile if I'm going the front-end dev route.

What are your thoughts? Even just having a conversation would help me immensely.

3 comments

  • Darian RosebrookDarian Rosebrook, 1 hour ago

    You love continuous improvement. Being a designer who gets to prototype sounds like it could be good for you.

    Would you be going into more digital product design then? I mean, physical product design would be cool too, but if you plan on using digital stuff, I think product design will satisfy your itch for it.

    Especially with digital product design, having a background in code is a huge plus. (I know enough front end development to launch my own products with their own websites e.g. compassofdesign.com).

    Having your portfolio reflect your process could be really good too. I went to your twitter and it looked like Creatix website was unable to load at the moment...

    Is there another place we could see your current portfolio?

    1 point
    • Adam RasheedAdam Rasheed, 18 minutes ago

      By product design I meant UI/UX design :) - Also, there was a hosting mixup for my site. Empty your cache and refresh. My site definitely has more case study type projects which you're looking for. Other than that, you can check out my dribbble or Behance.

      0 points
      • Ali Zendaki, 1 minute ago

        For what it's worth, I have enjoyed your videos on YouTube for awhile. You have a fan here!

        0 points