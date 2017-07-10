Hey everyone,

I'm at a bit of a crossroads, and wanted to hear your thoughts on something. I've been freelancing/consulting as a designer/developer throughout college, and I graduated a month ago, I'm looking to go in-house at either a product team or agency (I prefer product because I love continuous improvement of one things vs quickly moving on to the next thing.) mainly for the stable income and benefits (I'm turning 26 soon as will lose benefits through my dad's employer).

The big decision in my mind is that I don't know whether I should work as a product designer or a front-end developer. Since my current body of design work is for small businesses, I'll need to redo my portfolio if I'm going to the design route, or do more dev projects and put them on my github profile if I'm going the front-end dev route.

What are your thoughts? Even just having a conversation would help me immensely.