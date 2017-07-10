Show DN: Joel Califa is Sad — new portfolio! (joelcalifa.com)
38 minutes ago from Joel Califa, Senior Product Designer at GitHub
Hey DN!
Today marks exactly 3 years since I first posted my portfolio to DN. To mark this occasion, I deleted it and replaced it with a new one!
I started disliking the old site almost immediately, so I refreshed it for my most recent job search. As it stands, I don’t hate it quite yet.
Tomorrow’s my first day at GitHub, so I’m stoked to start fresh. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the new site :)
Have fun at GitHub!
Congrats on the launch! Joel Califa is still sad after all these years!?
