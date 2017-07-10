3 comments

  • Joel CalifaJoel Califa, 35 minutes ago

    Hey DN!

    Today marks exactly 3 years since I first posted my portfolio to DN. To mark this occasion, I deleted it and replaced it with a new one!

    I started disliking the old site almost immediately, so I refreshed it for my most recent job search. As it stands, I don’t hate it quite yet.

    Tomorrow’s my first day at GitHub, so I’m stoked to start fresh. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the new site :)

