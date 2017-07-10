Ask DN: Freelancers, how do you scope your client projects?

Right now, I'm trying to improve both sides of my onboarding process:

Clarity for the client Safety for me

One sticking point for me has been how to properly write a (not novel sized) scope for simple webapps and websites. On the one hand I'd like to be specific to prevent creep, but on the other I want it to be open ended enough that we can do something cool/better if it comes up in design.

How do you handle this? Examples appreciated!