Ask DN: Freelancers, how do you scope your client projects?
39 minutes ago from Nick Noble, Independent Designer
Right now, I'm trying to improve both sides of my onboarding process:
- Clarity for the client
- Safety for me
One sticking point for me has been how to properly write a (not novel sized) scope for simple webapps and websites. On the one hand I'd like to be specific to prevent creep, but on the other I want it to be open ended enough that we can do something cool/better if it comes up in design.
How do you handle this? Examples appreciated!
