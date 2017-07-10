3 comments

  • Long Nguyen, 5 minutes ago

    All Checkman main features are listed as follows:

    • Check whether elements are aligned properly: you can drag a vertical/horizontal ruler from the left or top of a specific screen and then move it to any elements you want to do alignment checking. You also can zoom in on the screenshot of the build to make sure every pixel is perfect.

    • Review top/bottom/left/right padding of one element: on each ruler, we have labels that show padding. The padding can be measured by Px or Pt.

    • Get the exact distances among elements by dragging vertical and horizontal rulers to the sides of elements.

    • Measure dimensions of elements (width and height)

    • Check color code of each pixel: no color will be missed under Checkman’s talent.

  • Mitchell KnightMitchell Knight, 17 minutes ago

    How does this actually work? Do I have to import a screenshot or something? Does it work with native or web apps?

    A video of the app workflow in action would probably explain a lot.

    • Long Nguyen, 7 minutes ago

      Hi Mitchell, you should take a screenshot of your build before using Checkman to check the accuracy of the build. It works will both native and web apps. Thanks

