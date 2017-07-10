Checkman - The Mobile App Design Checker (itunes.apple.com)
1 hour ago from Long Nguyen, Product Executive
1 hour ago from Long Nguyen, Product Executive
All Checkman main features are listed as follows:
Check whether elements are aligned properly: you can drag a vertical/horizontal ruler from the left or top of a specific screen and then move it to any elements you want to do alignment checking. You also can zoom in on the screenshot of the build to make sure every pixel is perfect.
Review top/bottom/left/right padding of one element: on each ruler, we have labels that show padding. The padding can be measured by Px or Pt.
Get the exact distances among elements by dragging vertical and horizontal rulers to the sides of elements.
Measure dimensions of elements (width and height)
Check color code of each pixel: no color will be missed under Checkman’s talent.
How does this actually work? Do I have to import a screenshot or something? Does it work with native or web apps?
A video of the app workflow in action would probably explain a lot.
Hi Mitchell, you should take a screenshot of your build before using Checkman to check the accuracy of the build. It works will both native and web apps. Thanks
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now