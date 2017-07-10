Stealing Your Way to Original Designs (danmall.me)
1 hour ago from Sam Solomon, Product Designer
Don't go to design school! Never mind learning design theory or history! Just learn to be a designer with these 3 easy steps!
This is why we are in a state of homogenized design and trend bandwagoning. Noone striving for original thinking or new approaches to their problems. The method described in this article is basically tracing paper over a photograph. You don't learn any of the underlying concepts of WHY designers make the decisions they do. It's the a copy and tweak method. A how-to on becoming an insecure design robot. Prepare for a life of mediocre work.
There are no shortcuts to doing great work. I say push boundaries, experiment, iterate and please invest in learning traditional design history and apply that thinking to your work. Learn the grid, then break it. Get inspiration from outside sources that are unrelated to design and incorporate that.
Your response is probably the greatest case of "I just read the title and made an opinion" I've ever seen.
The FIRST sentence straight up says what Dan does within his APPRENTICE PROGRAM.
Not what he's prescribing to the industry or to you or to me, but what he's found to be successful with HIS PROGRAM.
You'd do a better job providing actual details as to why you disagree rather than assuming a general thought, approach or direction of an entire industry based on one source.
