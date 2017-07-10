New Portfolio: Juan J. Ramirez (whoisjuan.me)
12 hours ago from Juan Ramirez, UX Geek
Hey! I have been slowly changing my portfolio during the last months. I softly launched while I kept adding things that I wanted.
Now I feel more comfortable sharing it more openly and I'm looking for some extra feedback. If you have any comments or see something wrong please let me know in the comments.
The responsive states are still not 100% finalized (especially the hero section).
Anyway. Looking forward to getting your feedback.
Cheers! -Juan
